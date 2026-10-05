Escudero calls for restraint, civility amid impeachment trial of Sara Duterte

SENATE impeachment court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero appealed on Monday, October 5, 2026, for restraint and civility as tensions mount amid the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Escudero reminded lawyers, parties and observers that the proceedings must remain focused on evidence, justice and fairness.

“The Chair understands that patience is wearing thin, tensions are running high, and tempers are beginning to fray. But we must not lose sight of our common purpose. Our duty is not to prevail over one another, but to assist this Court in the fair and orderly administration of justice,” Escudero said.

Escudero said his call for restraint extends beyond the lawyers arguing before the impeachment court.

He emphasized that it also covers everyone touched by the trial, including counsel, non-counsel, parties and non-parties, witnesses and potential witnesses, public officials, commentators and observers.

Escudero drew the line between vigorous disagreement and personal attacks.

“Disagreement may be vigorous and criticism unsparing, but no cause is strengthened by contempt; no institution is preserved by conduct that strips another person of his or her dignity,” said Escudero.

“Our duty is not to conquer one another in these proceedings but to illuminate the truth and serve the cause of justice. Let the arguments be forceful but never personal, let the contest be exacting but never degrading, and when these proceedings are concluded, let it be the law, not anger, not pride nor applause,” he added.

Escudero said the court will not allow anger or any provocation to distract it from its constitutional responsibility.

On Friday, October 1, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV urged the parties and the public to watch out for Escudero, particularly on how he handles the trial.

Trillanes was dropped by the prosecution from its list of witnesses.

He said he felt like he was not welcome in the impeachment trial after the court did not issue a subpoena for him despite the request of the prosecution.

Escudero, however, said that such a decision does not prevent the prosecution from presenting him as a voluntary witness.

Trillanes was supposed to testify on the alleged millions received by Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio, from the Chinese government and companies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)