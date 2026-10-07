Escudero notes disparity in Duterte, husband's net worth vs bank transactions

SENATE impeachment court presiding officer Francis "Chiz" Escudero noted on Tuesday, October 7, 2026, the disparity between the total net worth of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio, as declared in their joint statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) from 2007 to 2025 and the amount of inflows and outflows in their bank accounts.

Escudero said P424 million went in and out of the couple's bank accounts from 2022 to 2025, while the total of their SALNs during the same period only stood at P336 million.

“P424 million ang pumasok at lumabas sa bank accounts ni Vice President Duterte at ng kanyang asawa from 2022 to 2025. I try to bring things to their absurd possibility to find out and test the hypothesis. In-add ko iyong SALN ng Pangalawang Pangulo mula 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025. Hindi naman dapat i-add ‘yun kasi iba’t ibang taon. [Pero] in total, P336 million. Hindi pa rin umabot ng P424 million. Meaning to say, on the assumption na walang ginastos mula sa lahat na assets nila at lahat na dineposit sa bangko, hindi pa rin aabot sa ganitong kalaking halaga,” Escudero said amid the testimony of Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura.

(P424 million went in and out of the bank accounts of Vice President Duterte and her husband from 2022 to 2025. I try to bring things to their absurd possibility to find out and test the hypothesis. I added the Vice President’s SALNs from 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. You’re not supposed to add them because they are from different years. [But] in total, P336 million. It still did not reach P424 million. Meaning to say, on the assumption that none of their assets were spent and everything was deposited in the bank, it still would not reach an amount this large.)

“The P4.4 billion covering the period 2007 to 2025, we tried to add all of the amounts in the combined SALNs for the covered period of 2007 to 2025. It totaled only P840 million. You would need five times at least five times the combined SALN total from 2007 to 2025 to be able to explain the huge amount of P4.4 billion in transactions,” he added.

Based on the AMLC report subpoenaed by the impeachment court, from 2007 to 2025, there were 666 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 55 STRs in accounts linked to Duterte and Carpio totaling P4.4 billion.

CTRs, under the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), are cash or equivalent monetary instrument transactions exceeding P500,000 within one banking day, while STRs are those that, regardless of the amount, lack legal justification, deviate from client profiles, or indicate unlawful activity, requiring reporting within one working day. These transactions are automatically reported by banks to the AMLC.

Of the P4.4 billion, P1.63 billion accounted for inflows, while P1.3 billion was for outflows. These include remittances to Cale88, a firm owned by Carpio which received a total of P319 million from Chinese corporations, including China National Township Enterprises and Beijing Zhenweifang Food Company, supposedly owned by the Xinjiang Fruit Industry Group, a Chinese state-owned enterprise.

Duterte and Carpio had no declared cash on hand from 2019 to 2024 based on their SALNs.

As the prosecution presented bank officials as witnesses, Escudero said that the bank records of the couple, which were submitted to the impeachment court, are entitled to the presumption of regularity.

During the offer of evidence, private prosecutor James Alih said that the prosecution witness from the banks seeks to prove, among others, to the impeachment court that the Vice President and her husband maintained 30 active bank accounts from 2022 to 2025 with a total ending balance of P190 million as of the end of 2025.

The defense refused to stipulate, or agree, that the bank records submitted by the banks to the impeachment court are authentic.

Alih and defense counsel Carlo Joaquin Narvasa clashed over the manner by which the prosecution "jumped like a whole set of questions" in asking its witness, Eunice Sumatra, branch head of LandBank San Pedro, Davao Branch, without supposedly laying the foundation of her testimony.

“At the end of the day, your honor, I think that the rules of court should be used in order to expedite, in order to not delay, which we’ve seen for several times now," Alih said.

"So I think to cling to technicalities on matters that are not even genuinely an issue is counterproductive to the defense, to the prosecution, and I’m sure to the members of the honorable court,” he added.

“This, your honor, is not procedural. This is substantive. This goes into the due process rights of my client, who is the respondent accused. This is a trial which will go into whether she will be acquitted or held guilty for the accusations of the prosecution,” Narvasa said.

“And the prosecution should focus on identifying and authenticating their documents and not rush. We are not rushing, your honor,” he added.

Escudero sustained the objection of Narvasa, raising the need for the prosecution to go through the "ardous and painful" process of authenticating documents.

After a lengthy authentication of documents covering one witness, Escudero ruled that abbreviating the proceedings would not deprive the defense of its opportunity to raise questions about the evidence presented.

“The court relies not on custody alone but the records, direct production by the institutional custodians pursuant to the subpoenas, their documented receipt and safe keeping by the clerk of court, their availability for inspection and their court's supervised reproduction,” the presiding officer said.

“We are not depriving the respondent of any of its available rights to question, the authenticity of the documents, but are simply trying to abbreviate the proceedings if there are no allegations nor claims of fraud, palpable mistake in the preparation of the documents in order to abbreviate the proceedings on these witnesses which are similarly situated,” Escudero added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)