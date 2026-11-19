IMPEACHMENT court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero reprimanded the Senate's Public Relations and Information Bureau (PRIB) over the flame transition effect that appeared while Senator Alan Peter Cayetano was leading the opening prayers during the trial on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Escudero ordered the removal of the said portion from the livestream video.

"I would like to instruct the Clerk of Court to kindly instruct the PRIB to be mindful or careful, with respect to the transition effects," he said.

"The flames are not well taken and inappropriate to these proceedings. Remove and edit it out from the records of the impeachment court,” he added.

The Senate PRIB, for its part, issued an apology over the accidental transition effect brought about by an unexpected technical issue. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)