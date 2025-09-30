Escudero: Romualdez behind Sara Duterte impeachment complaints

“Noong termino ko po bilang pangulo ng Senado, maraming beses po akong tinanong ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos tungkol sa panukalang budget para sa 2025. Sinabi ko po sa kaniya ang buo at tapat na katotohanan para malaman po niya ang tunay na larawan at sitwasyon ng pambansang budget para sa taong 'yon,” he said.

(During my term as Senate President, President Bongbong Marcos asked me several times about the proposed budget for 2025. I told him the whole and honest truth so that he would understand the real picture and situation of the national budget for that year.)

“Ito marahil, Ginoong Pangulo, Minamahal kong Kasamahan ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit pinag-utos ng Pangulo ang pag-veto, pag For-Later Release o ‘FLR’ at pag-hold ng malaking bahagi ng budget nila,” he added.

(This, Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues, may be one of the reasons why the President ordered the veto, the For-Later Release or ‘FLR,’ and the withholding of a large portion of their budget.)

Escudero said Romualdez forced the members of the House of Representatives to sign the impeachment complaint against Duterte, or else the funds, which were put on hold, will not be released.

“Subalit, Ginoong Pangulo hindi ito umubra. Hindi ito umubra dahil tinanggihan ito ni PBBM at sinabi niyang walang ganiyang uri ng usapan at sinabi niyang hindi niya gagawin 'yon. Kaya't hanggang ngayon, nanatili pa ring For Late Release ang mga kuwestionable na pondo nila,” he said.

(However, Mr. President, this did not work. It did not work because President Bongbong Marcos rejected it, saying that no such arrangement existed and that he would not agree to it. That is why, until now, their questionable funds remain under For-Later Release.)

“And that is why, Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, at the height of the impeachment controversy — and amidst the passion of some sectors to remove the Vice President at all cost, I urged prudence and level-headedness because I knew that greed and not accountability was the reason behind it,” he added.

Escudero said Romualdez is blaming him for the removal of now resigned Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co as chairman of the House committee on appropriations, for Marcos’ refusal to release the funds under FLR, the failure of the impeachment complaints against Duterte before the upper chamber, and for spoiling their “dark plans” for the 2025 national budget, which they were able to flawlessly implement in the early years of the administration before he was elected as the Senate president.

Escudero said because of all of these, Romualdez is out to attack him in order to get back at him.

“Naging tapat ako at ginawa ko lamang ang aking tungkulin. Kung ano ang tama at nararapat para sa bansa at sambayanan. Subalit, sa kabila po nito, nagsimula na ang lahat ng bira, paninira, at kaso laban sa akin at sa Senado. At ang nasa likod ng lahat ng ito ay walang iba kundi si Martin Romualdez,” he said.

(I was honest and only fulfilled my duty -- doing what is right and necessary for the country and the people. Yet despite this, the attacks, smears, and cases against me and the Senate have already begun. And behind all of this is none other than Martin Romualdez.)

Escudero is in hot water over the contribution made by Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., during the 2022 Senate race.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the flood control project mess last week, retired Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo claimed delivering about P160 million to Escudero, through Maynard Ngu, as obligations for four projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque, included in the bicameral version of the 2025 proposed national budget, which later appeared in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) with a total cost of P800 million.

Bernardo said Ngu is a close friend and a campaign contributor of Escudero.

This came two weeks after he was unseated as the Senate President and was replaced by Senator Vicente Sotto III.

Bernardo also tagged former senators Nancy Binay and Ramon “Bong” Revilla in the illegal activity of receiving kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

On the basis of Bernardo’s claims, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the filing of charges against Escudero, Binay, Revilla and several others.

The Department of Justice also recommended to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to issue a freeze order on the assets of the individuals linked to corruption issues involving flood control projects.

In one of the Senate hearings, retired marines Orly Guteza, a former security personnel of now resigned Co, claimed delivering bags of cash, which they call “trash,” to Romualdez.

“Subalit, sa kabila ng lahat ng ito, hindi ba nakapagtataka kung bakit hindi isinasama si Martin Romualdez sa anumang imbestigasyon ng DOJ man, NBI man, o AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council) man? Noong ako po ay pinuntahan, noong ako po ay dumalo sa imbitasyon ng ICI bilang resource person, banggit ko at tinanong ko ito sa kanila,” said Escudero.

(But despite all this, isn’t it strange why Martin Romualdez is never included in any investigation -- whether by the DOJ, NBI, or even the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC)? When I was approached, when I attended the invitation of the ICI as a resource person, I raised and asked this very question to them.)

“Ganito ba katindi ang kapangyarihang hawak ni Martin Romualdez? Na bagaman hindi siya Speaker, tila ‘Da Name Dat Cannot Be Mentioned’ pa din siya, at nagagawa pa niya ang nais niya kaugnay sa isang mapamiling hustisya o selective justice?” he added.

(Is Martin Romualdez’s power really this strong? That even though he is no longer Speaker, he still seems like the ‘Name That Cannot Be Mentioned,’ able to impose his will when it comes to selective justice?)

Sarah and Pacifico Discaya, owners of two of the top contractors in flood control projects, earlier claimed that Romualdez and Co received at least 25 percent commission from each flood control project.

“For what is happening now -- selective justice and mob justice. Members of the Senate have been thrown off a cliff and before the court of public opinion -- in an attempt to mollify the people's rage, thereby covering up the real perpetrators and giving them a chance to get away,” said Escudero.

“Mr. President, I will not allow justice to be weaponized against the innocent to protect the guilty! Because this corrodes the legitimacy of the law before our people's eyes. Wala pong naniniwala, at bagkus lahat nagtatanong: bakit walang Congressman na kasama sa mga imbestigasyon? (No one believes it; instead, everyone is asking: why are no congressmen included in the investigations?)” he added.

DDS script

In a statement, Romualdez hits Escudero for his “DDS script,” which he said are recycled accusations and lies.

DDS refers to the die-hard supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Instead of answering the serious questions he himself must face, Senator Escudero chose to deflect. He did not deny the allegations against him. He did not explain his own role in flood control kickbacks. Imbes na magpaliwanag, nanisi siya. Malinaw naman ang katotohanan: ang talumpati ni Senador Escudero ay hindi tungkol sa pananagutan, kundi para isulong ang kanyang personal na ambisyon,” said Romualdez.

(Instead of explaining, he blamed others. The truth is clear: Senator Escudero’s speech was not about accountability, but about advancing his personal ambition.)

“It was a performance designed to profess loyalty and service to Vice President Sara Duterte, and to position himself as her ally for 2028. Ang tunay na pinagsisilbihan ay hindi ang katotohanan, kundi ang sariling interes at plano sa politika (What is truly being served is not the truth, but personal interest and political agenda),” he added.

Romualdez vowed to continue cooperating in impartial investigation on the matter, as he maintained that his record can withstand scrutiny. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)