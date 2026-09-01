Escudero: Viral photo of witness wearing earpiece is AI-generated

THE Senate impeachment court on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, refuted claims that Office of the Vice President (OVP) Assistant Secretary and Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio was wearing an earpiece when he took the witness stand last week during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

During the resumption of the trial, presiding officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the viral photos showing Ortonio wearing an earpiece were AI-generated.

“Yun po ay AI (That was Artificial Intelligence). What he had was an ear piercing in the front fold helix of his ear. Not an earpiece,” Escudero said.

Escudero reiterated that witnesses must testify solely from their own knowledge and without coaching or influence from counsel or any other person.

“No witness, while testifying, shall possess, have access to or use an earpiece, headset, cellphone, smartwatch, smart glasses, or any other similar device capable of transmitting or receiving information or communication,” he said, adding that such items are confiscated from witnesses before they take the stand.

“Witnesses are also prohibited from receiving or attempting to receive any communication, suggestion, answer, signal, message or prompt from any person, whether inside or outside of this court,” Escudero added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)