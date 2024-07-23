Escudero vows to focus on what really matters for the people

SENATE President Francis “Chiz” Escudero vowed on Monday, July 22, 2024, to prioritize legislations that will benefit the Filipino people and set aside items that waste energy and divide the public.

In his address at the opening of the Third Regular Session of the 19th Congress on Monday, Escudero emphasized that the bills to be prioritized would undergo rigorous scrutiny and subjected to a three way test: Will they make the lives of our people easier? Will they help us move faster? Will they lighten up the burdens of our people?