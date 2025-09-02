Escudero wants ban on ‘vanity projects’ in DPWH budget

MANILA – Senate President Francis Escudero on Tuesday called for a ban on so-called “vanity projects” in the 2026 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), saying these non-essential amenities often become avenues for waste and corruption.

Escudero suggested that Malacañang should draw up a “negative list” of projects that would not be entertained and should be vetoed outright by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. if inserted into the General Appropriations Act.

“Babaha ng mga walang kwentang projects kung ‘di natin ididetalye kung anu-ano ang dapat ipagbawal na projects. There should be zero budget for zero-benefit projects (There will be a flood of worthless projects if we don’t specify what should be prohibited. There should be zero budget for zero-benefit projects),” Escudero said in a news release.

He cited amenities such as waiting sheds, swimming pools, signages, and other non-priority structures as examples of budgetary adventurism that provide little benefit to communities, while draining funds could support more critical programs.

Enforcing a negative list will serve as a "clear" message to lawmakers and agencies that the government will no longer tolerate projects that fail to directly address pressing infrastructure needs, Escudero said.

“Dapat malinaw ang mensahe: Kung ano ang bawal, huwag nang ipilit (The message should be clear: if something is prohibited, don’t force it),” he said.

Instead of allocating funds for such projects, he urged the redirection of resources to infrastructure with higher impact, such as waste-to-energy plants and drainage improvement measures, to address flooding and environmental challenges in urban areas. (PNA)