Escudero wants gambling promotions out of public view

MANILA – Gambling advertisements, celebrity endorsements and sponsorships would be driven out of mainstream and digital media under a bill filed by Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero to curb compulsive betting and shield minors from aggressive promotions.

Escudero on Friday said Senate Bill No. 2347 would place nationwide restrictions on gambling-related consumer communications, including those aired on television and radio or distributed through print, websites, mobile applications and social media.

“It’s about time that we regulate the gambling industry the same way we regulated tobacco two decades ago,” Escudero said, citing the advertising restrictions imposed under the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003.

The proposed Gambling Advertising Prohibition Act would also bar celebrity and influencer campaigns, gambling sponsorships in sports, concerts and cultural events, product placements, promotional giveaways and branded merchandise likely to appeal to people below 21 years old.

Advertisements would be allowed only inside gambling establishments and on operators’ official websites or mobile applications, subject to age-verification measures limiting access to persons aged 21 and above.

Escudero said the measure would turn the Ad Standards Council’s voluntary restrictions into a uniform national policy and close regulatory gaps as gambling promotions become more pervasive and sophisticated.

The senator cited the industry’s PHP396.13 billion gross gaming revenues in 2025, saying its economic contribution must be balanced with safeguards against excessive and irresponsible gambling.

Under the bill, operators, advertisers, broadcasters and online platforms would have one year to phase out prohibited materials.

Violators could face fines of up to PHP500,000, imprisonment of up to three years and revocation of business permits or licenses.

The measure would also require responsible gambling warnings and sustained government campaigns on addiction risks, counseling, treatment and other support services. (PNA)