Escudero willing to sign arrest order vs Guo if she skips next hearing

SENATE President Francis "Chiz" Escudero said on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that he is willing to sign a warrant of arrest against the suspended Bamban, Tarlac City Mayor Alice Guo, should Senator Risa Hontiveros request it.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, headed by Hontiveros, will resume its hearing on the case of the alleged illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Alice Guo, who also failed to attend the last hearing on June 26, 2024, on the POGO case, also expressed her intent to skip the next hearing on July 10 through her lawyer, Stephen David. According to David, Guo was “traumatized” by how the Senate handled her case.

“If a subpoena is issued either by the court or Senate or the House of Representatives, the witness is obliged to obey it,” Escudero said, explaining that he would sign a warrant of arrest for Guo to compel her to attend the hearing if requested by Hontiveros.

He also added that once arrested, a hearing will be scheduled for Guo, during which she will be in detention.

He said that if a witness fails to attend a hearing due to a medical condition, a medical certificate should be presented, or the witness could be examined by a doctor provided by the Senate. (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban Intern)