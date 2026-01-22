Estonian, Russian vloggers arrested for harassing, threatening Filipinos

AN ESTONIAN vlogger was arrested in Dumaguete City for harassing Filipinos, while another vlogger, a Russian national, was nabbed in Quezon City for threatening to deliberately spread HIV while in the Philippines.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla presented the suspects to the public on Thursday, January 22, 2026, saying their arrest must serve as an example to all the tourists who are abusing the Filipinos’ hospitality.

"Let this be an example to all the tourists. We love you all. We welcome you to the Philippines, but please do not abuse our hospitality," Remulla warned.

The Estonian vlogger was identified as Siim Roosipuu, 34, while the Russian was identified as Nikita Chekhov, 21.

Remulla said in a press briefing with the media on Thursday that the two vloggers will be brought to a court and charged.

Roosipuu will be charged with violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 (Republic Act 9995) in relation to Republic Act 10175, otherwise known as Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, while Chekhov will also face charges, Remulla assured.

Remulla said that Roosipuu has overstayed in the country for several weeks, with his last visa extension valid only until January 1, 2026.

Roosipuu’s arrest came after local officials in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental declared him persona non grata, citing complaints of “harassment, unauthorized filming, offensive remarks, and online content that demeaned Filipinos.”

Roosipuu is running a YouTube channel called “Pro Life Traveler” with content showing harassment. Videos on his channel showed him chasing and asking inappropriate questions to underage women.

The BI said the Dumaguete City Council’s resolution was endorsed to national agencies, triggering enforcement action and Roosipuu’s arrest on January 15, 2026.

Chekhov, on the other hand, was arrested inside a condominium building in Quezon City shortly after his arrival on January 15. He is a native of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, and arrived in the Philippines from Shanghai, China. The BI said he has no known relatives in the country.

Chekhov uploaded videos filmed in Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City, where he said that he intended to spread HIV during his stay in the country.

His videos sparked widespread concern and fear among residents and online users, said the BI.

Remulla clarified Thursday that Chekhov underwent testing after his arrest and was found negative of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

“Nagpapasikat lang at ginagamit ang mga Pilipino (He is just showing off and using the Filipinos),” said Remulla.

“Minamahal natin ang turista. Ang turismo ay malaking bagay sa ating ekonomiya, pero kung ang mga dayuhan na to ay ginagago tayo ay hindi natin aatrasan ito. Bibigyan natin ng buong bigat ng batas para maramdaman nila na kung maganda ang Pilipinas sa pag-iikot, sila ay mas magagandahan pag nasa loob na ng preso,” added Remulla.

(We love tourists. Tourism is a big part of our economy, but if these foreigners try to take advantage of us, we will not back down. We will apply the full weight of the law so they feel that while the Philippines may be beautiful to visit, it will be even harsher once they are behind bars.)

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, in a statement, said the recent cases echoed the deportation of Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, calling it a repeat pattern of foreign vloggers abusing the Philippines’ openness for shock content and online fame.

He said the arrests were in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure that foreign nationals who fail to follow Philippine laws face appropriate sanctions.

“This is another Vitaly case — different person, same behavior,” Viado said. “A foreign vlogger comes here, disrespects Filipinos, violates our laws, and thinks he can hide behind a camera and a social media following. That ends here.”

He stressed that the Philippines will no longer tolerate foreign content creators who harass locals, provoke public outrage, and turn Filipino communities into viral spectacle.

“The Philippines is not a content playground… We welcome tourists and legitimate creators, but anyone who exploits our people for views, clicks, or profit will face arrest, deportation, and blacklisting,” Viado said. (LRM)