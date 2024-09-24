Estrada dispels ouster plot rumors vs Escudero

SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada dispelled on Monday, September 23, 2024, rumors about plans to unseat Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

In a press conference, Estrada also denied speculations that he will replace Escudero, who assumed the Senate presidency in May following the ouster of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“May haka-haka dito sa Senado na ako raw ‘yung papalit na Senate President. Hindi po totoo ‘yan at wala po akong balak,” said Estrada.

(There is speculation here in the Senate that I am the next Senate President. That's not true and I don't intend to.)

“Nagtataka ako. Nagugulat ako doon sa mga kumakalat na mga usap-usapan na papalitan na raw ang ating Senate President. Wala pong katotohanan ‘yan,” he added.

(I'm surprised. I'm surprised by the rumors spreading that our Senate President is about to be replaced. There is no truth to that.)

Estrada said he is “comfortable” with Escudero as the Senate President, noting “majority” of his colleagues were also “very supportive” of him.

Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Loren Legarda and Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said they are also not aware of attempts to oust Escudero.

Escudero earlier admitted having initiated the ouster of Zubiri as the Senate President in May. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)