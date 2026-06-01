Estrada files omnibus motion to quash graft case

SENATOR Jinggoy Estrada has filed an omnibus motion before the Sandiganbayan seeking clarification on the validity and factual basis of the cases filed against him, said his lawyer, Atty. Noel Ostrea.

The motion comes after the Sandiganbayan Second Division issued a warrant for Estrada’s arrest in connection with a graft case filed against him and former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan by the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

The anti-graft court’s Second Division, chaired by Presiding Justice Geraldine Econg, also issued a hold departure order against Estrada, Bonoan and their other co accused -- Engineers Denryl Cortuna, Arturo Gonzales Jr., and Manny Bulosan.

Estrad posted bail amounting to P90,000 on May 29, 2026.

He denied the charges against him, saying they were not true and baseless.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, 2026, Estrada urged the anti-graft court to “first give due consideration to the motions I have already filed and to uphold the principles of due process.”

“Simultaneous with my posting of bail on the graft charges last Friday, my lawyers immediately filed pleadings before the Sandiganbayan seeking the consolidation of the cases and the deferment of the issuance of any arrest warrant. Today, my legal team filed a third pleading -- an Urgent Omnibus Motion Ad Cautelam -- praying that the information be quashed; the case be dismissed with prejudice, or, in the alternative, that the proceedings be suspended and the case remanded for reinvestigation and/or the completion of the preliminary investigation,” he said.

He said he is entitled to avail himself of the remedies available under the law, including the filing of a motion for reconsideration, “especially considering that I received a copy of the Ombudsman resolution on the plunder case only on Friday evening.”

“It is only fair and just that I be afforded the opportunity to fully exercise these legal remedies before any coercive measures are taken against me,” he said.

“Hindi ito pag-iwas sa pananagutan sa batas, kundi pagtindig sa aking karapatan sa due process at sa pagkakataong maihain at maiparinig ang aking panig sa tamang paraan. Buo ang aking loob na harapin ang kasong ito at patunayan na walang katotohanan ang mga ibinibintang sa akin,” he added.

A plunder complaint was also filed against Estrada and his co-accused. The complaint was raffled to the Sandiganbayan 5th Division.

The Ombudsman said earlier that the charges against Estrada stemmed from the “intricate mechanism, illegal budgetary insertions and project allocations within the DPWH infrastructure portfolio for fiscal year 2025.”

Prosecutors claimed around P573 million in alleged kickbacks were delivered to Estrada after funneling funds into designated infrastructure projects. (LRM)