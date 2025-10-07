Estrada files perjury complaint vs dismissed DPWH official

SENATOR Jinggoy Estrada has filed perjury complaints against dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assistant engineer Brice Hernandez.

Estrada filed four counts of perjury against Hernandez before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The complaints stemmed from Hernandez’ “lies,” which he made under oath amid the congressional investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

Hernandez first dropped Estrada’s name during the House tri-committee investigation on anomalous flood control projects on September 9.

He said Estrada and Senator Joel Villanueva received 30 percent of the project cost from government flood projects in Bulacan in 2025 and 2023, respectively.

Hernandez said Estrada downloaded P355 million flood-mitigating project funds in the city of Malolos and Hagonoy and Calumpit towns in Bulacan, and that 30 percent of the total project cost was given back to Estrada as commission.

Dismissed Bulacan first district engineer Henry Alcantara also tagged Estrada in the flood control kickback scheme.

In an interview with reporters, Estrada said there were individuals who wanted to destroy him since, among the other senators, he is the most vulnerable.

Estrada was charged over his alleged involvement in the multi-million peso pork barrel scam but he was later acquitted by the Sandiganbayan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)