Estrada likely to surrender amid plunder, graft charges

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday, May 29, 2026, that embattled Senator Jinggoy Estrada is most likely to surrender in relation to the plunder and graft charges filed against him by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said he called Estrada on Thursday, hours after the Office of the Ombudsman filed charges against him for plunder and graft over his alleged involvement in the anomalous flood control projects.

“Nag-usap kami kahapon. Tinawagan ko siya, sabi ko either surrender or arrest. Sabi niya pag-isipan niya raw. Ang concern niya ay ‘yung tuhod niya na kailangan na ng knee replacement. So sabi ko it’s beyond our jurisdiction so Sandigan na lang siya (magsabi),” he said.

(We talked yesterday. I called him and told him it was either surrender or arrest. He said he would think about it. His concern was his knee, which needs a knee replacement. So I told him it’s beyond our jurisdiction, so he should just bring it up to the Sandigan (Sandiganbayan).)

“Either way, I think most probably, he will surrender after the third time. This is the third time na sanay naman siya,” he added.

(Either way, I think he will most likely surrender after the third time. This is already the third time, so he’s already used to it.)

In April 2001, Estrada was charged alongside his father, former President Joseph Estrada, over alleged corruption during the “jueteng” scandal era.

Estrada was eventually acquitted because prosecutors failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

From June 2014 to August 2024, Estrada was detained over accusations of involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam where he allegedly funneled P183 million of his pork barrel to the fake non-government organization of Janet Lim-Napoles in exchange of kickbacks.

Estrada was acquitted of plunder but was convicted of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery, a decision later reversed by the Sandiganbayan.

The 11 graft charges remain pending before the Sandiganbayan.

On May 28, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a new set of corruption charges against Estrada over alleged illegal budget insertions, manipulation of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project allocations, and bid-rigging and kickbacks tied to the flood control contracts.

Prosecutors claim approximately P573 million in alleged kickbacks were delivered to Estrada in connection with the scheme.

The fresh case was raffled to the 5th Division of the Sandiganbayan.

An arrest warrant is expected to be issued against Estrada soon.

In a statement, Estrada said he will exhaust all legal remedies against the complaints.

“Sa kasalukuyan, inihahanda ng aking mga abogado ang mga kaukulang hakbang upang mapakita ang mga iregularidad sa naging proseso, gayundin ang mga ebidensyang hindi nabigyan ng sapat na timbang at konsiderasyon,” he said.

(At present, my lawyers are preparing the appropriate legal steps to show the irregularities in the process, as well as the evidence that was not given sufficient weight and consideration.)

This includes the Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) letter, which shows no record of budget insertion on his part, particularly on the 2025 national budget.

“Bukod dito, hindi ako nabigyan ng pagkakataong makita at mapag-aralan nang maayos ang mga resolusyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at Ombudsman upang makapaghain ng kaukulang paliwanag o Motion for Reconsideration bago isinampa ang kaso sa Sandiganbayan. Ang ganitong labis at hindi makatuwirang proseso ay may seryosong implikasyon sa aking right to due process,” said Estrada.

(Moreover, I was not given the opportunity to properly see and study the resolutions of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Ombudsman so that I could file the appropriate explanation or Motion for Reconsideration before the case was filed with the Sandiganbayan. This kind of excessive and unreasonable process has serious implications on my right to due process.)

“As I have said before, if this is the price that I have to pay for standing by my principles and for what I believe in, then so be it. Ipagpapatuloy ko ang paghahanap ng katotohanan at ang pagtatanggol sa aking pangalan sa tamang forum at alinsunod sa batas (I will continue to seek the truth and defend my name in the proper forum and in accordance with the law),” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)