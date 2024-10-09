Estrada warns CCG for unprovoked attacks vs. BFAR vessels

MANILA – The recent attacks of the China Coast Guard (CCG) against two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels in Bajo de Masinloc should not be disregarded, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.

“Hindi natin palalampasin ang mga pagmamalabis at hindi makataong pagtrato sa atin ng CCG (We will not just let pass the abuses and inhumane treatment of the CCG to us). This is a blatant violation of our sovereign rights and rules-based international order, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Estrada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We must hold the CCG accountable for all of its unprovoked attacks. The safety of our government personnel and the sovereignty of our country are non-negotiable."

Estrada, who chairs the Committee on National Defense, called on Philippine maritime authorities to maintain their presence in the area.

"I also urge our PCG and the Philippine Navy to increase the frequency of patrols in the West Philippine Sea to ensure the safety of our people and the security of our waters," he said.

In a separate statement, the BFAR confirmed that two of its vessels – BRP Datu Cabaylo (MMOV 3301) and BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV 2002) – were conducting a routine resupply mission to Filipino fisherfolk in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea Tuesday morning when three CCG vessels and one Chinese navy vessel approached at close distance and shadowed their movement.

“The CCG vessels attempted to impede the mission of the BFAR vessels but were unsuccessful. The CCG vessels also opened and directed their water cannons, but this failed to reach the Philippine civilian boats,” according to BFAR.

Despite the dangerous maneuvers and opening of water cannons, both BFAR vessels were able to resupply the Filipino fisherfolk in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

This is the second incident of Chinese harassment of BFAR vessels.

On Aug. 25, eight Chinese vessels harassed BRP Datu Sanday while traveling from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal to resupply Filipino fisherfolk with diesel, food, and medical supplies.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said CCG ship 21551 even rammed the BFAR vessel near Escoda Shoal. (PNA)