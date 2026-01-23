Ethics complaint filed vs Ejercito over alleged inaction on Escudero donation issue

AN ETHICS complaint has been filed against Senator JV Ejercito over his alleged failure to act on a complaint involving former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and a reported P30-million campaign donation he received during the 2022 elections from a contractor.

The complaint, filed by Atty. Marvin Aceron before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, accused Ejercito, who chairs the panel, of undue delay and inaction on an earlier complaint questioning the propriety of the donation, which critics said could constitute a conflict of interest.

The complaint against Escudero was filed in October 2025.

“Despite the passage of 109 days since the filing of the ethics complaint against Senator Escudero, respondent has failed to assign a case number, failed to provide any notice or communication, failed to take any action whatsoever,” the complaint against Ejercito read.

Escudero has previously said the donation was lawful and properly declared, maintaining that it did not influence his actions as a legislator.

He has also denied any conflict of interest, stressing that campaign contributions are regulated by existing election laws.

The complaint against Ejercito, however, centers on his role as ethics committee chair, with the filer arguing that his alleged inaction undermines the committee’s mandate to uphold accountability and ethical conduct within the Senate.

In an interview with reporters, Ejercito said the committee is unable to hold hearings yet as it has not been constituted and its members have yet to be formally manifested and completed.

He said the delay was due to the legislative calendar, noting that sessions from November to December were devoted to budget hearings and the bicameral conference committee.

"There was no chance really for the committee members, for the composition of the Ethics Committee to be read in plenary, which is a requirement for it to be constituted. So hindi ko po kasalanan. Gustuhin ko mang ituloy, magkaroon na ng hearings or aksyonan ‘yung mga complaints, I cannot because the committee has not been constituted as of the moment,” Ejercito said.

(There was really no opportunity for the committee members or the composition of the Ethics Committee to be read in plenary, which is a requirement for the committee to be constituted. So this is not my fault. Even if I want to proceed, hold hearings, or act on the complaints, I cannot do so because the committee has not yet been constituted as of the moment.)

He said the complaint is most likely to be discussed when the plenary session resumes on Monday, January 26.

“I think Atty. Aceron, he is a lawyer, there are rules. There are already four or five complaints in the Ethics Committee. Pang-apat pa ‘yung kay Senator Chiz. Hindi naman pwedeng dahil gusto mong unahin ‘yung sa iyo na complaint ay uunahin. First in, first out tayo, just like in any other court or any other organizations. First to be filed will be the first to be heard,” said Ejercito.

“I can inhibit siguro when the subject of my complaint will be taken. But I don’t think there’s really grounds for it because first of all, wala pang committee. It has not been manifested, it has not been completed. Paano ako nagkaroon ng negligence? Paano ako magpapatawag ng meeting, wala nga kaming members. It was not my fault that it was not read and formally manifested because inabot na siya ng break,” he added.

(I can probably inhibit when the subject of my complaint is taken up. But I don’t think there are really grounds for that because, first of all, there is no committee yet. It has not been manifested, it has not been completed. How can I be negligent? How can I call a meeting when we don’t even have members? It was not my fault that it was not read and formally manifested because the session went into recess.)

In November, the Commission on Elections Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) recommended the termination of investigation against Escudero in relation to the P30 million campaign donations from Lawrence Lubiano, President of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

Lubiano explained to the body that the P30 million campaign donation came from his personal funds and not from his construction firm.

Centerways Construction and Development Inc. was one of the top 15 firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion out of the total P545 billion worth flood control projects across the country from July 2022 to May 2025 based on the records publicized by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The Comelec said there was no clear evidence that the contribution originated from Centerways, ruling that the donation was “legal, fully declared, and follows long-standing practice.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)