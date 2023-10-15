Evacuation of Filipinos in Gaza now mandatory

THE Philippine government has raised Alert Level 4 in Gaza, making the evacuation of Filipinos mandatory due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

“Alert Level 4 na ‘yung Gaza, kailangan umalis na ‘yung mga Pilipino (Gaza is now at Alert Level 4, and Filipinos need to leave),” said Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a radio interview.

The DFA earlier said there were 137 Filipinos in Gaza.

Earlier, de Vera said dozens of Filipinos in Gaza were already requesting repatriation, but the problem is that Gaza is under blockade.

As reported, the Israeli military is set to conduct a ground assault in the Gaza Strip, which is currently under the control of Hamas following its attack since October 7.

Authorities in Gaza said at least 1,900 people including 614 children were killed due to the Hamas’ attack.

Three Filipinos were also killed amid the conflict while two others were wounded. (SunStar Philippines)