Ex-child star John Wayne Sace arrested for murder

FORMER child star John Wayne Sace was arrested for killing his friend in Pasig City on Monday evening, October 28, 2024.

In an interview, Pasig City police chief Colonel Hendrix Mangaldan said Sace gunned down the 43-year-old victim around 7:30 p.m. in Barangay Sagad.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds, which resulted in his instantaneous death.

Sace was arrested on Tuesday morning, October 29, in a hotel in Pasig.

“Ang nakikita namin dito na motibo ay personal grudge. Matagal na kasi accordingly may mga threats na sila sa bawat isa at yun din naman ang sinasabi ng suspect natin nung nahuli natin… Magkabigan sila, magkakilala sila kasi iisang barangay sila, magkababata sila,” he said.

(What we see here as a motive is personal grudge. They have been threatening each other and that's what our suspect was saying when we arrested him... They were childhood friends. They know each other because they are from the same barangay.)

“Walang commotion na nangyari doon saka basing sa movement niya, may plano siya talaga na patayin ‘yung tao,” he added.

(There was no commotion there and based on his movement, he really had a plan to kill that person.)

Charges of murder will be filed against Sace, who was also detained in the past years due to illegal drug addiction. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)