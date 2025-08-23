Ex-CIDG chief Macapaz faces raps for fabricated case

MANILA – The National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Friday formally filed administrative charges against former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz for fabricating a case against a whistleblower in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of several “sabungeros” (cockfight enthusiasts).

The Napolcom’s Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS) filed charges against Macapaz before the Legal Affairs Service for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

“In the pre-charge investigation, we found probable cause to file an administrative complaint for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer against Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz,” IMIS Staff Service Director Edman Pares told reporters in a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Pares said two others named in the same complaint were cleared due to lack of probable cause.

Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Commissioner Rafael Calinisan assured the proceedings will be impartial.

“We are not condemning anyone yet. Papakinggan natin ‘yung (We will observe) due process. We promise both the respondents and the complainants that their cases will be handled properly. Wala pong impluwensya, wala pong pera na iiral dito sa loob (There is no influence, no money that will be involved) in the National Police Commission,” Calinisan said.

Whistleblower Julie Patidongan (alias Totoy) and his brother Elakim filed a complaint against Macapaz before the Napolcom on Aug. 14.

The Patidongans alleged Macapaz attempted to paint them as the masterminds behind the abductions of at least 34 cockfighting enthusiasts between 2021 and 2022.

In the complaint filed by the IMIS, Macapaz was accused of deliberately obstructing the probe during two separate incidents in July.

According to the charge sheet, Macapaz unlawfully seized the mobile phones of Elakim and his brother, Jose Patidongan. He refused to return them despite repeated demands.

Macapaz also allegedly altered key evidence by deleting messages contained in the devices.

Macapaz’s actions “impeded, obstructed, and frustrated the pursuit of justice in the missing sabungeros case, which remains one of the most controversial unresolved cases in recent years," read the complaint.

Authorities stressed that the alleged acts fall under Presidential Decree 1829, which penalizes obstruction of justice, carrying an imposable penalty of imprisonment of not less than six months and one day. Napolcom noted that such actions also amount to grave misconduct.

Macapaz told reporters he would answer the accusations against him before the Napolcom.

Elakim was caught after using the automated teller machine card of victim Melbert John Santos, who went missing in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on Jan. 13, 2022.

Jose, meanwhile, was seen in a video escorting another victim, Michael Bautista, who was handcuffed at the time on April 28, 2021, also in Sta. Cruz town. (PNA)