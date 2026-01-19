Ex-DPWH chief Bonoan returns to PH

MANILA – Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan has returned to the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, the BI said Bonoan arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Sunday morning aboard China Airlines flight CI0701 from Taipei.

He left for the United States on Nov. 11, 2025 to accompany his wife for a medical procedure.

Bonoan is under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued upon the instruction of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged anomalous flood control projects.

He arrived without any reported travel companion, the BI said.

The BI clarified that an ILBO does not restrict travel but ensures that authorities are immediately notified of the arrival or departure of persons of interest in pending investigations.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the bureau has already relayed Bonoan’s arrival details to DOJ Acting Secretary Fredderick Vida, in accordance with standard operating procedures. (Darryl John Esguerra, Ferdinand Patinio / PNA)