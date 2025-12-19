Ex-DPWH exec Cabral dies after alleged fall into Benguet ravine

BAGUIO CITY – Former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral was confirmed to have allegedly fallen into a ravine along Kennon Road past 8 p.m. Thursday.

Based on the initial investigation by Capt. Leobert Cadingan, officer of the day of the Tuba Municipal Police Station, Cabral left Baguio City Thursday afternoon with her driver, Ricardio Hernandez, 56, and was traveling toward the lowlands.

While along Kennon Road, Cabral reportedly asked the driver to stop the vehicle and leave her alone.

When Hernandez returned to the area, Cabral and the vehicle were no longer there.

Unable to locate her, he went back to the hotel in Baguio City where Cabral had been staying. He later reported the incident to Baguio City Police Station 8, which immediately coordinated with the Tuba police and the local disaster risk reduction office.

Search and rescue teams later found Cabral and the vehicle along the Bued River, which is estimated to be 20 to 30 meters below the highway.

Authorities have coordinated the incident with the Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) team as the investigation continues.

The former official was brought to the Benguet General Hospital and Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. Friday.

Cabral was among those implicated in the flood control mess. (PNA)