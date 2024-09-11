Ex-Iloilo City mayor Mabilog surrenders

FORMER Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog surrendered on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The NBI said Mabilog was accompanied by his legal counsel when he surrendered to the NBI-National Capital Region and the International Airport Investigation Division operatives upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from the United States (US).

“According to accused Mabilog, he earlier sought ‘Political Asylum’ from the government of the United States of America and was indeed granted,” the NBI said in its post-operation report.

Mabilog has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court Branch 73 and Sandiganbayan Third Division for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The cases stemmed from the complaint of the Office of the Ombudsman against Mabilog and Iloilo City Councilor Plaridel Nava II after they allegedly used a dummy for the creation of a towing company, which was later awarded government contracts.

Prosecutors alleged that Mabilog contributed P500,000 as initial capital for the 3L Towing Services while Nava prepared documents for the firm’s registration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Mabilog was also accused of issuing business and mayor's permits even without the firm’s application.

Nava also allegedly researched for possible suppliers of wheel clamps from China.

The firm was eventually awarded the agreement with the City Government of Iloilo to undertake clamping and towing of illegally parked vehicles within the city without bidding, as provided under Republic Act No. 6957, the law on financing, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure projects by the private sector.

The Sandiganbayan denied in October 2023 the motion filed by Nava seeking the dismissal of the graft charges filed against him.

Nava argued that he was not a signatory to the agreement entered into by the city and 3L Towing Service. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)