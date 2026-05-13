Ex-Iloilo mayor Jed Mabilog named as new DILG undersecretary

FORMER Iloilo City mayor Jed Mabilog has been appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) undersecretary.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla welcomed the appointment of Mabilog as DILG undersecretary for public safety, who took his oath before him earlier the day.

“His experience in local government will be a valuable asset in the department. Furthermore, the injustice he went through will fuel his desire to level the playing field in local governance. Not revenge but reform,” Remulla said.

Mabilog was dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2017 and was tagged by former President Rodrigo Duterte as a narco-politician.

In September 2024, Mabilog returned to the country from the United States and surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

He then has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court Branch 73 and Sandiganbayan Third Division for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which stemmed from the complaint of the Office of the Ombudsman against Mabilog and Iloilo City Councilor Plaridel Nava II over the alleged use of a dummy for the creation of a towing company, which was later awarded with government contracts.

Prosecutors alleged that Mabilog contributed P500,000 as initial capital for the 3L Towing Services, while Nava prepared documents for the firm’s registration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Mabilog was also accused of issuing business and mayor's permits even without the firm’s application.

Nava also allegedly researched for possible suppliers of wheel clamps from China.

The firm was eventually awarded the agreement with the City Government of Iloilo to undertake clamping and towing of illegally parked vehicles within the city without bidding as provided under Republic Act 6957, the law on financing, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure projects by the private sector.

The Sandiganbayan denied in October 2023 the motion filed by Nava seeking the dismissal of the graft charges filed against him.

Nava argued that he was not a signatory to the agreement entered into by the city and 3L Towing Service.

Following his surrender, Mabilog faced the House of Representatives’ quad committee investigation on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In January 2025, Marcos granted Mabilog an executive clemency. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)