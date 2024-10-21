Ex-Maguindanao governor convicted anew for graft, malversation of public funds

FORMER Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was found guilty of graft and malversation of public funds in relation to the irregularities in the construction and/or rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads in the province in 2009.

In a decision promulgated on October 18, 2024, the Sandiganbayan third division sentenced Ampatuan to eight to 12 years of imprisonment for violating Section 3E of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

For violating Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code or malversation of public funds, Ampatuan was sentenced to the penalty of reclusion perpetua and to pay a fine equivalent to P393 million, representing the amount malversed.

He was also ordered to pay the same amount to the National Government through the Bureau of Treasury with interest of six percent per year from the finality of the decision until fully paid.

The court also perpetually disqualified Ampatuan to hold any public office.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft court acquitted Ampatuan’s co-accused Danny Taki Calib for both cases.

The case involves P400 million of people’s money allocated for the construction and/or rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads in Maguindanao which were not implemented.

Ampatuan has been convicted six times for various graft charges since October 2022. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)