Ex-Opav chief Terence Calatrava linked to flood project corruption

CEBUANO Terence Calatrava, former presidential assistant for the Visayas, has been linked to corruption in flood mitigating projects, allegedly receiving kickbacks along with other government officials.

In Monday’s (September 8, 2025) hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya said that Calatrava was among the individuals who received a percentage from the infrastructure projects awarded to the Discaya companies.

Discaya and his wife, Sarah, own two of the 15 construction firms that bagged the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

In a joint sworn statement read by the Discaya couple on Monday before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, it was revealed that contractors had to pay lawmakers from the House of Representatives in order to continue doing business with the government.

“Sabi nila, dapat tanggapin namin ang realidad na dapat kaming magbayad sa mga mambabatas kung gusto pa naming magpatuloy na magkaroon ng projects sa gobyerno. Kung hindi, binabala nila na matatanggal sa listahan ang kumpanya namin at hindi na makakakuha ng kahit anong proyekto… Hindi namin ginusto kailanman na mapasama sa ganitong sistema, pero kailangan naming magpatuloy para sa pamilya at mga empleyado,” Pacifico said.

(They said we should accept the reality that we have to pay lawmakers if we want to continue getting government projects. Otherwise, they warned that our company would be removed from the list and would no longer be able to secure any project… We never wanted to be part of such a system, but we have to carry on for the sake of our family and employees.)

“Ang hinihingi nilang porsyento ay hindi bababa sa 10 percent at umaabot pa sa 25 percent, na naging kundisyon upang hindi maipit ang implementasyon ng kontrata. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ito ay ibinibigay namin sa kanila ng cash. Ang bawat transaksyon ay may karampatang voucher at ledger na nagsasaad ng mga araw kung kailan nila ito natanggap,” he added.

(The percentage they demanded was no less than 10 percent and could reach up to 25 percent, which became a condition to prevent delays in the implementation of the contract. We gave this to them in cash. Each transaction had a corresponding voucher and ledger indicating the dates when they received it.)

Aside from Calatrava, the other individuals involved the “scheme” are Representatives Roman Romulo of Pasig, Jojo Ang of Uswag llonggo Partylist, Patrick Michael Vargas of Quezon City, Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde of Quezon City, Nicanor "Nikki" Briones of Agap Partylist, Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro of Marikina, Florida "Rida" Robes of San Jose Del Monte, Eleandro Jesus Madrona of Romblon, Benjamin "Benjie" Agarao Jr. of Laguna, Florencio Gabriel "Bem" Noel of An-Waray Partylist, Leody "Odie" Tarriela of Quezon City, Reynante "Reynan" Arrogancia of Quezon Province, Marvin Rillo of Quezon City, Teodorico "Teodoro" Haresco Jr. of Aklan, Antonieta Eudela of Zamboanga Sibugay, Dean Asistio of Caloocan, and Marivic Co Pillar of Quezon City.

The Discaya couple also named Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials who had repeatedly claimed that “commission,” which is a minimum of 25 percent for each flood control project, will be “delivered” to House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

These DPWH officials were Regional Director Eduarte Virgilio of DPWH Bicol, Director Ramon A. Arriola III of Unified Project Management Offices (UPMO), District Engineer Henry Alcantara of DPWH Bulacan 1st, Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, District Engineer Aristotle Ramos of DPWH Metro Manila 1st, District Engineer Manny Bulusan of DPWH North Manila District Engineering Office (DEO), District Engineer Edgardo C. Pingol of DPWH Bulacan Sub-DEO, and District Engineer Michael Rosaria of DPWH Quezon 2nd DEO.

“Karamihan sa mga kawani ng DPWH na nabanggit sa itaas ay paulit-ulit na binabanggit ang delivery ng pera ay para kay Zaldy Co, na dapat ay at least 25 percent,” Pacifico said.

(Most of the DPWH personnel mentioned above repeatedly said that the money delivered was for Zaldy Co, and that it should be at least 25 percent.)