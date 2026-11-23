FORMER United Movement Against Drugs party-list representative Teodoro Lim was stabbed to death following an argument over spare change at a mall in Antipolo City last week.

Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, when the suspect approached Lim as he was getting into his car in the mall’s parking lot.

After a heated exchange, the suspect, a parking attendant, repeatedly stabbed Lim.

CCTV footage helped police identify the suspect, who was subsequently arrested in Angono, Rizal.

Recovered from him were the victim’s stolen wallet and cellphone, as well as the bloodstained clothes he allegedly wore during the attack.

Lim served in the House of Representatives from 2009 to 2010. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)