Ex-PNP chief Azurin named new ICI special adviser, investigator

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as the new special adviser and Investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), Malacañang announced Monday.

Azurin will assume his new role “after concluding his personal and administrative arrangements,” according to a statement from the Office of the President (OP).

“The administration is confident that General Azurin’s experience and leadership will further strengthen the Commission’s mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the statement read.

Azurin replaced Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong who gave up his concurrent role as ICI special adviser following concerns over possible conflict of interest.

Marcos earlier directed his legal team to study the implications of Magalong’s involvement in the ICI while serving as an incumbent local official.

Marcos thanked Magalong for his service and contributions during his brief tenure at the ICI.

Marcos said Magalong’s efforts in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of ICI “have been vital to the government’s campaign against corruption in infrastructure projects.”

Azurin, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Makatao” Class of 1989, served as the PNP’s 28th chief following his appointment by Marcos in August 2022.

His term ended upon reaching the mandatory retirement age in April 2023.

During his tenure, Azurin championed the so-called MKK=K, otherwise known as “Malasakit + Kaayusan + Kapayapaan = Kaunlaran” (Compassion + Order + Peace = Progress) formula as a guiding principle for the PNP.

Magalong also launched the Kasimbayanan program — short for Kapulisan, Simbahan, at Pamayanan — which sought to foster cooperation between police, faith-based groups, and communities to strengthen peace and order at the grassroots level. (PNA)