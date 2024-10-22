Ex-Pres. Duterte skips House quad comm hearing on EJKs

MANILA – Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday skipped the House Quad Committee's (Quad comm) hearing on the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) tied to his anti-drug campaign, citing health reasons.

Duterte’s lawyer, Martin Delgra III, informed the mega-panel in a letter that the former president could not attend the hearing because he was not feeling well.

“Unfortunately, despite his keen intention to attend, my client respectfully manifests that he cannot attend the public hearing set on 22 October 2024. Aside from the short notice given him, my client just arrived in Davao from Metro Manila last 17 October 2024. Considering his advanced age and the recent engagements he had to attend, he is currently not feeling well and is in need of much rest. Hence, my client respectfully requests to defer his appearance before the Honorable Committee scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday),” Delgra said in his letter.

Delgra assured the committee of Duterte’s willingness to attend another session, suggesting a date after Nov. 1.

Lead committee chairperson and Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said he wrote the former president last Oct. 18 to invite him to attend the inquiry “to provide valuable insights and shed light on the issues under discussion particularly on extrajudicial killings.”

The committee had invited Duterte to comment on testimonies linking him to the August 2016 murders inside the Davao prison of three high-profile Chinese drug lords and the alleged existence of an EJK reward system that paid up to PHP1 million for every high-profile drug suspect assassinated.

Retired Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido alleged that the funds for the reward system were sourced from jueteng and other illegal gambling activities, Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), intelligence funds and proceeds from Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s notorious small-town lottery operations.

Former Senator Leila de Lima, who attended Tuesday's hearing as a resource person, expressed hope that Duterte would recover soon and face the committee.

“I hope he gets well soon so he can have the health to face the music,” De Lima told reporters.

De Lima, a vocal critic of Duterte, was jailed during his administration on drug charges that were later dismissed by the courts. (PNA)