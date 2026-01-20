Ex-senator Bong Revilla jailed again

FORMER senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. voluntarily surrendered on Monday evening, January 19, 2026, to Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. in Camp Crame.

His surrender came following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him and six others over an anomalous flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Revilla was accompanied by his wife, Cavite Second District Representative Lani Mercado, and sons Cavite First District Representative Jolo Revilla and Agimat party list Representative Brayn Revilla.

“Tumawag siya sa akin kahapon nung lumabas 'yung electronic warrant. At sabi ko best na mag-surrender ka na at tinanggap naman siya dito sa CIDG. Doon siya nag-voluntary surrender,” said Remulla.

(He called me yesterday when the electronic warrant was issued. I told him that it would be best for him to surrender, and he was accepted here at the CIDG. That’s where he voluntarily surrendered.)

“For the record, matagal kaming magkasama ni Senator Bong sa Cavite. We've been lifelong friends ever since the 1980s. Matagal na kaming magkaibigan. But duty calls. There are no exceptions to the rule. And pag sinabi ng Sandigan to arrest him, e I advised him to, ang best ko na magagawa is to advise him to surrender peacefully,” he added.

In a Facebook Live while on their way to Camp Crame, Revilla lamented the lack of due process.

“Nakakalungkot po parang wala yatang due process. Pero ganun pa man, haharapin ko ito nang walang takot at alam kong hindi ako pababayaan ng Diyos dahil wala akong kasalanan dito,” he said.

(It’s saddening, it seems like there was no due process. But despite that, I will face this without fear, and I know that God will not abandon me because I am innocent in this matter.)