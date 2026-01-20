Ex-senator Bong Revilla jailed again

FORMER senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. voluntarily surrendered on Monday evening, January 19, 2026, to Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. in Camp Crame.
His surrender came following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him and six others over an anomalous flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.
In a press conference on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Revilla was accompanied by his wife, Cavite Second District Representative Lani Mercado, and sons Cavite First District Representative Jolo Revilla and Agimat party list Representative Brayn Revilla.
“Tumawag siya sa akin kahapon nung lumabas 'yung electronic warrant. At sabi ko best na mag-surrender ka na at tinanggap naman siya dito sa CIDG. Doon siya nag-voluntary surrender,” said Remulla.
(He called me yesterday when the electronic warrant was issued. I told him that it would be best for him to surrender, and he was accepted here at the CIDG. That’s where he voluntarily surrendered.)
“For the record, matagal kaming magkasama ni Senator Bong sa Cavite. We've been lifelong friends ever since the 1980s. Matagal na kaming magkaibigan. But duty calls. There are no exceptions to the rule. And pag sinabi ng Sandigan to arrest him, e I advised him to, ang best ko na magagawa is to advise him to surrender peacefully,” he added.
In a Facebook Live while on their way to Camp Crame, Revilla lamented the lack of due process.
“Nakakalungkot po parang wala yatang due process. Pero ganun pa man, haharapin ko ito nang walang takot at alam kong hindi ako pababayaan ng Diyos dahil wala akong kasalanan dito,” he said.
(It’s saddening, it seems like there was no due process. But despite that, I will face this without fear, and I know that God will not abandon me because I am innocent in this matter.)
Aside from the arrest warrant, the anti-graft court also issued a hold departure order against Revilla and his co accused.
Remulla said Revilla underwent booking procedures, including medical checkup, mugshots and fingerprinting, at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.
He said Revilla also surrendered 20 firearms registered under his name.
“He is no longer entitled to own and operate the firearm. Since he will be detained, he will no longer be able to be in possession of those firearms. Kung hindi niya isurrender kasi 'yan, in danger siya sa mga raids sa loose firearms. Kasi ang, the registration personal 'yan e hindi rin nya magagawa yun so it's better na isurrender niya na 'yung mga firearms niya,” said Remulla.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Revilla was brought to the Sandiganbayan for the return of the warrant.
Remulla personally accompanied Revilla to the Sandiganbayan. He, however, denied special treatment to Revilla.
He noted that it will be the Sandiganbayan that will decide where Revilla will be detained.
Remulla said the PNP custodial center where Revilla was detained for four years is not available due to renovation.
Remulla said five of Revilla’s co-accused were also arrested, namely, former Bulacan First District engineers Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Juanito Mendoza and Arjay Domasig, who are all under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Christina Mae Pineda, who was nabbed in a checkpoint in Benguet province.
He said Emelita Capistrano Juat remains at large but investigators have already identified her whereabouts.
On January 16, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a case against Revilla and his co-accused for malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents, a crime punishable by imprisonment, fines or restitution of misappropriated funds, and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.
The charges are in connection to the irregularities in the P92.8 million ghost flood control project in Purok 5, Barangay Bunsuran, Pandi, Bulacan.
In one of the hearings of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on anomalous flood control projects, former Department of Public Works and Highways undersecretary Roberto Bernardo claimed delivering at least P125 million to Revilla's house in Cavite as his commission for five projects in the towns of Pandi, Plaridel and Baliuag, also in the province of Bulacan with a total cost of P500 million.
Revilla was detained from June 2014 to December 2018 over plunder and graft charges due to his implication in the pork barrel scam, particularly for allegedly amassing P224.5 million kickback from fake Priority Development Assistance Fund projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)