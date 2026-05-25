Ex-senator Francis Tolentino named as new labor secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former senator Francis Tolentino as the acting secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

This was announced by Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro in a press briefing on Monday, May 25, 2026.

“Tiwala si Pangulong Marcos Jr. na mapamumunuan ni incoming acting Secretary Tolentino ang DOLE dahil sa kanyang kakayahan at malawak na karanasan sa paghawak ng mahahalagang tungkulin sa pamahalaan local man o national,” she said.

(President Marcos Jr. is confident that incoming acting Secretary Tolentino will be able to lead the DOLE because of his capability and extensive experience in handling important government responsibilities, both at the local and national levels.)

Castro said outgoing secretary Bienvenido Laguesma was replaced due to his health condition. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)