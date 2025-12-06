Ex-senator Revilla asks for more time to answer raps

MANILA – Former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. has formally asked the Department of Justice for more time to answer criminal charges filed against him in connection with the anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

Speaking to reporters, Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon confirmed that Revilla and former lawmaker Zaldy Co were included in the complaints as “proponents” of the said projects.

“There’s a request for an extension to file the counter-affidavit. So, the panel will act accordingly… we just have to see and await the results of the preliminary investigation,” he said.

Fadullon said initially, those who were charged in the cases only involved Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials.

“Eventually, there were pieces of evidence submitted by the National Bureau of Investigation, and this time included proponents,” he said.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said Revilla and Co were admitted as additional respondents in the cases involving SYMS Construction and Trading, and are also respondents in complaints filed by the NBI involving ghost projects of Wawao Builders and Topnotch Catalyst Builders.

“However, please note that the cases pertaining to Wawao and Topnotch are still currently undergoing initial evaluation, which comes prior to the conduct of preliminary investigation," Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Fadullon said they expect the resolution of the three cases initially submitted to be out before Dec. 15. (PNA)