Ex-Wescom commander denies ‘new model’ talks with China

FORMER Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos vehemently denied on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, entering into an agreement with a Chinese military official that compromises the country’s territorial integrity.

Breaking his silence for the first time since the issue broke, Carlos said during the opening of the Senate committee on defense probe into the alleged wiretapping activity by the Chinese Embassy that he received a call from Chinese Military Attaché, whom he identified as "Senior Colonel Li," sometime in January but he noted that their conversation was “very informal” and “casual” as they discussed how to reduce the tension in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), particularly during the AFP’s rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

"I did not forge any agreement at the level and magnitude that would bind our two countries for the long term and redefine foreign policy. I am only the commander of the Western Command and not even of the entire West Philippine Sea," Carlos said.

"As Wescom commander, I have done my very best to provide for the welfare of Wescom personnel. I did not enter into any secret deals that will compromise the interest of our country…We did not discuss the new model. We did not discuss the terms. 'Common understanding,’ ‘new model’ were not part of our conversation," he added.

Carlos said the phone call, which was initiated by the Chinese military official, lasted only for three to five minutes.

"We did not discuss the 'new model.' The term(s) 'common understanding, new model' were not part of our conversation, Mr. Chair," he said.

He said he did not give consent for the phone call to be recorded.

After the issue on the “new model” broke, he no longer spoke with the Chinese official until the last two days ago where he messaged him.

"He sent me a message two days ago, Mr. Chair, but I did not acknowledge," said Carlos.

The Chinese embassy earlier publicized a supposed transcript of the conversion between Carlos and a Chinese official where they allegedly came to an agreement to come up with a “new model” of strategies in a bid to manage the situation in Ayungin Shoal.

Carlos was removed from the post following the issue.

The Philippine government has repeatedly denied any understanding and agreement with China pertaining to the WPS, as it maintained sovereignty in the area, which the Chinese government has repeatedly insisted to be theirs.

China earlier claimed that the Philippines had agreed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, which was deliberately grounded there by the government to signify its sovereignty.

During the House Committee on National Defense and Security with the Special Committee on West Philippine Sea hearing on Tuesday, May 21, former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea said that an agreement that only food and water were allowed to be brought to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal was made in 2013, during the administration of late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

He said the deal was made between former Defense secretary Voltaire Gazmin and then-Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Ma Keqing.

“The information I gathered was that there was a previous commitment that food and water will be allowed to be shipped to the debilitated vessel from 2013,” he said.

“That’s what I gathered when the decision came out 12 days after we assumed office. I was just asking around what’s the present status of the Ayungin Shoal because I know there was a vessel there,” he added.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, Netherlands issued an order affirming the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the WPS.

Former Defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who succeeded Gazmin, said he was not aware of the said agreement, noting that under their watch, in 2021, a small portion of BRP Sierra Madre was repaired to ensure the welfare of the troops stationed there. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)