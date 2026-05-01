Expanded private education subsidy eyes 2.4M beneficiaries

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) will continue providing subsidies for underprivileged learners in private schools for the upcoming school year, with more than 2.4 million beneficiaries targeted under the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE).

Nearly 990,000 junior high school students will be covered by the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) program, while around 1.47 million senior high school learners will benefit from the Senior High School voucher program (SHS-VP) for School Year 2026-2027.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the program will allow families to enroll their children in private schools, easing financial pressure while helping to decongest public classrooms.

“Prayoridad ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na mapagaan ang pasanin ng mga pamilyang Pilipino pagdating sa matrikula at iba pang bayarin sa eskwelahan (President Bongbong Marcos' priority is to ease the burden of Filipino families when it comes to tuition and other school fees),” Angara said, as quoted in a news release Friday.

“Hindi dapat tumigil ang pag-aaral ng isang bata dahil lang sa kakulangan sa pera. Ang tulong ng pamahalaan ay dapat makarating sa mga pamilyang pinaka-nangangailangan (A child's education should not stop just because of lack of money. Government assistance should reach the families who need it most). These subsidies are meant to keep children in school,” he added.

DepEd has also rolled out revised guidelines for the E-GASTPE, which now unifies the implementation of ESC, SHS-VP, and the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy (TSS) under a single framework.

The new rules place stronger emphasis on prioritizing learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those in low-income households, Indigenous Peoples communities, and geographically isolated areas -- groups that are often most vulnerable to dropping out due to financial constraints.

While the bulk of beneficiaries are learners, DepEd said support for private school teachers through the TSS, which has increased from PHP18,000 to PHP24,000, remains part of the overall system to sustain education delivery, particularly in schools serving subsidized students.

Angara said the changes respond to a persistent problem: The cost of staying in school -- including transport, uniforms, and private school fee -- continues to strain household budgets, particularly among families just above the poverty line.

The Department also linked the subsidy program to broader system pressures, noting that congestion in public schools often forces students into overcrowded classrooms, affecting learning outcomes.

By supporting enrollment in private schools, the government not only redistributes students but also preserves education quality across both sectors.

The revised policy introduces a more systematic targeting approach, including stricter screening and monitoring systems to ensure subsidies are directed to learners who need them most, particularly those from low-income and vulnerable sectors.

DepEd maintained that the role of private schools remains critical in this effort, describing the partnership as a practical way to expand access without overextending public infrastructure.

The updated guidelines under DepEd Order No. 11, series of 2026, will take effect in School Year 2026–2027. (PNA)