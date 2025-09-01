Expanding horizons: Ascott Philippines marks silver anniversary at National Museum

Setting the mood was a showcase of world-class talent, featuring the amazing opening act by the Philippine Ballet Theatre and Quartet Manila. A highlight of their performance was the ballerinas guiding the guests and Ascott officials in placing 2,000 electronic candles along the iconic steps of the National Museum, signifying the year the first Ascott property lit up a brand new home in the Philippines.

In true Filipino fashion, the dining experience was a major component of Ascott’s 25th-anniversary festivities. Joining forces to create the sumptuous selection was a dream team of culinary masters from different properties of Ascott Philippines, namely, Citadines Bay City Manila, Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Citadines Roces Quezon City, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, and Citadines Bacolod City.

The feast began with a salad named Solana, inspired by the Spanish word for “sunlit place.” Featuring grilled eggplant and local mesclun with mango vinaigrette, the dish presented a refined taste that embraced tropical vibrance. Next up was the Maharlika Pillowettes Soup, consisting of chicken and shrimp-filled ravioli with wild mushroom soup topped with crispy beef jerky and microgreens, a combination that was altogether rich, earthy, and indulgent. Then came the main course: A fine choice between Surf 'n Turf of Chicken Inasal Roulade & Crab Cake and Sultada Surf 'n Turf.

The former reimagined the famous Bacolod Chicken Inasal with a superb mix of poultry and seafood, enjoined by a homemade yam puree, adlai rice, and freshly made asocado salsa subtly sweetened by the finest muscovado from Negros Island.

Then, the Sultada Surf 'n Turf was a bold blend of filet mignon and lump crab cake, complemented by sweet potato puree and adlai rice, all tied together with a rich beef jus.

The dish was named after the Filipino word “sultada,” which refers to a thrilling clash, embodying the dynamic contrast of land and sea flavors in a single dish.

Rounding out the Ascott Philippines Silver Jubilee menu was Negros Fadriga Cacao, a fusion of locally sourced ingredients in one dessert: Fadriga Cacao, Negros Robusta, and Batuan. Each bite delivered a bold yet smooth experience, celebrating the finest local ingredients from Negros Occidental.

In the spirit of celebration, Ascott also recognized the important stakeholders who helped shape the company’s evolution over the past 25 years. They awarded private business/ building owners who put their trust on the Ascott group to manage their hotels and properties.

Meanwhile, Ascott keeps its 25th-anniversary momentum going by treating guests with special rewards. For instance, throughout 2025, guests can enjoy special rewards through the “25 Years, 5 Brands, and 25 Thousand” exclusive promotion.

The first 25 guests to complete five unique overnight stays across Ascott Philippines’ different brands (Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset, and lyf), or five stays within a single brand, will receive 25,000 Ascott Star Rewards points.

Each participating stay includes a complimentary breakfast, along with a specially curated Horizons Campaign welcome kit and access to premier amenities across Ascott properties.

An array of special events is in the pipeline as well, with the return Ascott Star Rewards Caravan set for the third quarter of the year.

