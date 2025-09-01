Expanding horizons: Ascott Philippines marks silver anniversary at National Museum

THE Ascott Limited embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation as a globally recognized serviced residence and hospitality brand with an enduring, industry-defining legacy -- one built on a strong global presence across 40 countries, exceptional service, and diversified accommodation offerings.
Currently with 30 properties, Ascott blazed the trail as the first international-class serviced residence in the Asia Pacific in 1984, and opened what would become a successful chapter by expanding to the Philippines in 2000.
This year, Ascott marks its 25th anniversary in the country, celebrating its storied past, thriving present, and promising future. With the company set on expanding its horizons, Ascott mounted its Filipino-themed Silver Jubilee Anniversary event on June 16 at the National Museum of Natural History in the City of Manila.
“It is with immense pride and profound gratitude that Ascott Philippines celebrates our 25th anniversary, an incredible milestone that serves as a powerful testament to our sustained commitment to excellence and innovation,” Ascott Philippines Country General Manager Patrick Vaysse said. “We look forward to many more decades of growth here in the Philippines, as we continue to offer highly curated spaces that guests can count on and call home.”
An unforgettable evolution celebrated with a feast to remember
Ascott entered the Philippine market with the opening of Somerset Millennium Makati in 2000. Since then, the company has scaled to 17 properties in major cities nationwide, while elevating service experiences to global standards. Ascott presents upscale modern amenities and the signature Filipino brand of hospitality through five distinct brands: Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset, and lyf.
The 25th anniversary celebration of Ascott captures the company’s journey in the Philippines, reflecting its immersion and impact on the local market. The National Museum of Natural History, much like Ascott, promotes the idea of modern elegance blending with the richness of Filipino culture, proving to be the perfect ambience for a festive night filled with reasons to celebrate. Dressed to the nines in their best modern Filipinianas, guests were treated to exquisite artistic performances and remarkable culinary creations.
Setting the mood was a showcase of world-class talent, featuring the amazing opening act by the Philippine Ballet Theatre and Quartet Manila. A highlight of their performance was the ballerinas guiding the guests and Ascott officials in placing 2,000 electronic candles along the iconic steps of the National Museum, signifying the year the first Ascott property lit up a brand new home in the Philippines.
In true Filipino fashion, the dining experience was a major component of Ascott’s 25th-anniversary festivities. Joining forces to create the sumptuous selection was a dream team of culinary masters from different properties of Ascott Philippines, namely, Citadines Bay City Manila, Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Citadines Roces Quezon City, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, and Citadines Bacolod City.
The feast began with a salad named Solana, inspired by the Spanish word for “sunlit place.” Featuring grilled eggplant and local mesclun with mango vinaigrette, the dish presented a refined taste that embraced tropical vibrance. Next up was the Maharlika Pillowettes Soup, consisting of chicken and shrimp-filled ravioli with wild mushroom soup topped with crispy beef jerky and microgreens, a combination that was altogether rich, earthy, and indulgent. Then came the main course: A fine choice between Surf 'n Turf of Chicken Inasal Roulade & Crab Cake and Sultada Surf 'n Turf.
The former reimagined the famous Bacolod Chicken Inasal with a superb mix of poultry and seafood, enjoined by a homemade yam puree, adlai rice, and freshly made asocado salsa subtly sweetened by the finest muscovado from Negros Island.
Then, the Sultada Surf 'n Turf was a bold blend of filet mignon and lump crab cake, complemented by sweet potato puree and adlai rice, all tied together with a rich beef jus.
The dish was named after the Filipino word “sultada,” which refers to a thrilling clash, embodying the dynamic contrast of land and sea flavors in a single dish.
Rounding out the Ascott Philippines Silver Jubilee menu was Negros Fadriga Cacao, a fusion of locally sourced ingredients in one dessert: Fadriga Cacao, Negros Robusta, and Batuan. Each bite delivered a bold yet smooth experience, celebrating the finest local ingredients from Negros Occidental.
In the spirit of celebration, Ascott also recognized the important stakeholders who helped shape the company’s evolution over the past 25 years. They awarded private business/ building owners who put their trust on the Ascott group to manage their hotels and properties.
Meanwhile, Ascott keeps its 25th-anniversary momentum going by treating guests with special rewards. For instance, throughout 2025, guests can enjoy special rewards through the “25 Years, 5 Brands, and 25 Thousand” exclusive promotion.
The first 25 guests to complete five unique overnight stays across Ascott Philippines’ different brands (Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset, and lyf), or five stays within a single brand, will receive 25,000 Ascott Star Rewards points.
Each participating stay includes a complimentary breakfast, along with a specially curated Horizons Campaign welcome kit and access to premier amenities across Ascott properties.
An array of special events is in the pipeline as well, with the return Ascott Star Rewards Caravan set for the third quarter of the year.
