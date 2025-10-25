Expansion of Bulacan cold storage facility key to food security – PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomed the groundbreaking of the expansion site of the Royale Cold Storage (RCS) facility in Plaridel, Bulacan on Friday, saying that the project would help boost national cold-chain capacity and support the long-term goals of food security and sustainability.

The expansion project, led by global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, will add a new 1.5-hectare cold storage facility beside the existing 5-hectare site.

“With its new ownership under I Squared Capital, we are building a nationwide cold storage platform designed to secure our food supply and modernize our logistics chain,” Marcos said in his message.

He recognized the crucial role of modern cold storage facilities in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring food accessibility across the country.

He said the expansion would allow safer preservation and storage of meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables, ensuring that fresh and affordable produce reaches consumers nationwide.

“I believe this initiative is an important step in our fight against hunger and wastage. This modernization will also support our steps towards sustainability. When we reduce post-harvest losses, more food becomes available for consumption,” Marcos said.

“When there is a steady supply, prices become more stable. When farmers are assured of cold storage and competitive prices, they become more productive. It benefits everyone."

The RCS, the largest cold storage facility in Luzon, provides refrigerated and cold chain logistics services, such as warehousing, storage, and blast freezing for food-related industries, serving key areas in Luzon, including Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, and Pangasinan.

Marcos acknowledged Bulacan’s role as a key food supplier in the region and expressed optimism that the expansion project would generate more jobs and spur economic growth in the province.

“That is why we are building stronger systems here that protect what our farmers and fisherfolk work hard to produce for the rest of the country,” he said.

Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said I Squared’s investments in the Philippines reflect strong foreign investors’ confidence in the country, viewing it as a “premier hub for infrastructure, growth, and innovation.”

“I Squared’s continued investments reflect the success of the administration’s efforts to build a more competitive, investor-friendly economy,” Go said. (PNA)