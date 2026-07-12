Expelled Barzaga may run in Cavite special polls, says Comelec

THERE is nothing preventing expelled Cavite Fourth District representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga from looking to regain the post he lost after he was found guilty of disorderly behavior, conduct unbecoming of a member, and violations of the House Code of Conduct.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there is nothing preventing Barzaga from running for congressman anew in the forthcoming special polls in the Fourth Legislative District of Cavite on August 29 despite being expelled last June.

"He is allowed to run as his dismissal has no perpetual disqualification provision," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

The poll chief said they expect as many as four individuals filing their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

He said they expect at least three people to file their COCs to run for member of the House of Representatives.

"We expect around three to four filing their COCs," said Garcia.

Under Resolution 11241, the Comelec said the COCs must be filed from July 15 to 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) of Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

"The COC shall be filed by the aspirant personally or through an authorized representative, upon presentation and submission of a sworn and signed Authority to File the COC," said the commission.

It said any person holding a public appointive office or position, including active members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other officers and employees in government-owned or-controlled corporations, shall be considered "ipso facto resigned" after filing his/her COC.

On the other hand, any person holding any elective office or position shall not be considered resigned upon the filing his/her COC.

Meanwhile, the poll body said a candidate of a duly registered political party, who dies, withdraws, or is disqualified for any cause may be substituted by a candidate belonging to the same political party.

"The substitute possessing all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications provided by law may file a COC up to mid-day of Election Day," said the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)