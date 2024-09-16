EXPLAINER: New daily minimum wage increase in Central Visayas

STARTING October 2, 2024, workers in private establishments in Central Visayas will see a significant boost in their daily minimum wage rates.
Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about the recent wage hike approved by the Central Visayas Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).
WHAT'S CHANGING?
Daily Minimum Wage Increase: The new daily minimum wage will rise by P33 to P43. This means workers will receive more pay each day they work.
Effective Date: The new wage rates will take effect starting October 2, 2024.
HOW WILL THIS AFFECT DIFFERENT AREAS?
Class A Areas: Cities like Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, and Talisay, and several municipalities such as Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando, will see their minimum wage increase from P458-P468 to P501 per day.
Other Cities: For cities not classified under Class A, including Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay, and Toledo, the wage will go up from P425-P430 to P463.
Class C Municipalities: In municipalities not covered under Class A or B, the daily minimum wage will increase to P453 from P415-P420.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR WORKERS?
Percentage Increase: The wage hike represents about a 7-8 percent increase in daily minimum wages.
Wage-Related Benefits: Workers will also see an approximate 11 percent rise in benefits such as 13th month pay, service incentive leave, and contributions to SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-Ibig.
WHO WILL BENEFIT?
Direct Impact: About 1.2 million minimum wage earners in Central Visayas will directly benefit from this increase.
Indirect Impact: Around 2.7 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage might see indirect benefits due to wage adjustments at the enterprise level.
OTHER REGIONAL ADJUSTMENTS
Calabarzon: The RTWPB in Calabarzon has also approved wage increases, with new rates ranging from P450 to P560 in the non-agriculture sector, P425-P500 in agriculture, and P425 in retail and service establishments with fewer than 10 workers, starting September 30, 2024.
These adjustments are designed to help support workers and adjust wages in response to economic conditions. (SunStar Philippines)