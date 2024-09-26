Explainer: The 2025 national budget and what you need to know

THE House of Representatives has approved the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which sets a P6.352-trillion national budget for next year. This is a significant increase from 2024's budget and will shape the government’s spending and programs for the coming year.

What happened?

On the evening of September 25, 2024, the House passed House Bill 10800, or the 2025 GAB, with overwhelming support. The bill received 285 votes in favor and only three votes against, which came from the Makabayan bloc. The approval followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to certify the bill as urgent, allowing lawmakers to fast-track its passage through both the second and third readings in a single day.

How much is the proposed budget?

The proposed 2025 budget is set at P6.352 trillion, a 10.1 percent increase from 2024's P5.768-trillion budget. It accounts for 22 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), making it a critical tool for driving economic and social transformation in line with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

What’s in the budget?

The 2025 budget is designed to finance essential government programs and projects, including:

Education: P977.6 billion, the largest allocation, supporting education initiatives and development.

Public Works: P900 billion for infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic growth and improving connectivity.

Health: P297.6 billion, allocated to ensure access to affordable healthcare, strengthen the country's health resilience, and implement the Universal Health Care Act.

Interior and Local Government: P278.4 billion for local governance and public safety.

Defense: P256.1 billion to maintain national security.

Social Welfare: P230.1 billion for programs supporting the marginalized.

Agriculture: P211.3 billion to boost food security and agricultural productivity.

Confidential and Intelligence Funds (CIF)

The proposed budget includes P10.29 million in confidential and intelligence funds (CIF), with nearly half of that going to the Office of the President. Notably, this amount is lower than the P12 billion allocated in 2024.

However, some legislators have raised concerns about the transparency and accountability of these funds. House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas described the unprogrammed funds as a potential source of "pork barrel," giving the President discretion over its allocation. Deputy Minority Leader France Castro further questioned the CIF, saying it could allow for secret violations of laws and misuse of public trust.

Vice President’s budget cut

One notable change is the significant reduction in the budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP), which was cut down to P733 million from the proposed P2 billion.

The House decided against a zero-budget proposal for the OVP to ensure continued services for the public.

Key challenges and concerns

Vice President Sara Duterte has faced scrutiny over the OVP's budget. Although she attended the initial budget hearings, she declined to answer questions related to the agency’s spending and did not attend subsequent deliberations, citing the hearings as politically motivated attacks against her.

What happens next?

The Senate will now deliberate on its version of the 2025 GAB. Any disagreements between the House and Senate versions will be reconciled before the final bill is submitted to President Marcos for his approval.

This budget will ultimately influence key government programs, national priorities, and public spending for the coming year, making its passage a crucial step for the country's future. (SunStar Philippines)