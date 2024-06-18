Extradition trial of Teves concluded

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, that the extradition trial of expelled Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Timor Leste concluded last week.

In a statement, the DOJ said the Timor Leste Central Authority and the camp of Teves had both submitted their position papers.

It said the court is expected to release its decision on the matter by the end of June.

The agency expressed strong belief that its witnesses were able to effectively counter the arguments of Teves.

Teves’ legal counsel, Attorney Ferdinand Topacio, said they also gave their best shot and that they are expecting a favorable decision from the court in accordance with its constitution and “without regard to the diplomatic pressure that the Philippines government has been exerting.”

The trial was triggered by the request of the Philippine government to extradite Teves back to the country where he is facing multiple murder charges in relation to his alleged involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several other individuals since 2019.

Teves was expelled from the House of Representatives in August 2023 due to his pursuit of political asylum in Timor Leste, his continued unauthorized absence, and his indecent behavior as shown in a video of him dancing wearing only his undergarments which he uploaded on social media.

He refused to go back to the Philippines saying his life was in danger following his implication on the murder of Degamo.

His designation as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council also triggered his expulsion.

In February, a Manila Court directed the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel Teves’ passport.

He was arrested in Dili City in March while playing golf. The arrest came weeks after the DOJ requested the Interpol to place Teves under its red notice.

Teves is currently under house arrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)