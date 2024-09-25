Fair weather, isolated rain showers continue across PH

MANILA – The country will continue to experience fair weather and isolated rain showers on Wednesday, a forecaster said.

No weather disturbance was monitored in the Pacific Ocean, said Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

However, a cloud cluster was monitored in the Sulu Sea. "This will bring scattered rains in a huge part of the Visayas," he said.

Aurelio said the cloud cluster is expected to dissipate within the day.

He said most of the country will experience fair and sunny weather, with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA forecast the easterlies to cause isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Quezon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas.

The rest of the country will likely experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)