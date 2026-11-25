MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience generally fair weather, although isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line affecting the eastern section of northern Luzon will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Cagayan and Isabela.

Batanes will experience rains, while Ilocos Norte may have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting extreme northern Luzon.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains could trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

"Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair, warm and humid weather," PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said.

She added that localized thunderstorms are possible, particularly in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are expected over northern Luzon and the eastern sections of central Luzon, southern Luzon and the Visayas.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No tropical cyclone is expected to affect the country, Dominguez said. (Cristina Arayata/PNA)