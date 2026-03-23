Fair weather seen across PH on Monday

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail across the country on Monday, the weather bureau said.

"The prevailing easterlies will also cause warm and humid weather, especially at noon," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

Temperature in Zamboanga and Davao could reach up to 34 °C; and up to 32 °C in Legazpi, Kalayaan Islands, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro.

Aurelio said the highest heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with actual air temperature, could peak at 39 °C in Davao City, and 34 °C in Metro Manila today.

PAGASA also forecast the easterlies to cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

No low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail throughout the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)