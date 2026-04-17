Fair weather to prevail across PH Friday

MANILA – Fair weather will continue to prevail across the country on Friday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms throughout the archipelago.

"Typhoon Sinlaku will not enter Philippine Area of Responsibility. It will not affect the country," PAGASA weather specialist Leanne Loreto added.

Sinlaku was last observed 2,485 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, according to PAGASA's 4 a.m. weather advisory.

The highest forecast temperatures are 36°C in Tuguegarao, and 34°C in Metro Manila, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Zamboanga, and Davao.

Loreto said the heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature, could peak at 42°C in Cotabato City, Maguindanao, and Borongan, Eastern Samar.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could reach 37°C to 39°C.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across the eastern sections of Northern, Central, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)