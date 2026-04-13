Fair weather to prevail across PH Monday

MANILA – The country will experience fair weather on Monday, the weather bureau said.

"Super Typhoon Sinlaku is too far, about 2,580 km. east of the Visayas. It is not affecting the country's weather condition," weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Sinlaku, he said, has a slim chance of entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as it is likely to move towards Japan.

"Expect warm and humid weather, especially at noon," he added.

Isolated rain showers are also forecast.

The highest forecast temperatures are 37°C in Tuguegarao, and 34°C in Metro Manila and Zamboanga.

Aurelio said the heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature, could peak at 42 °C in Cotabato City, Maguindanao.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could reach 38°C to 40 °C.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)