Faithful urged: Look beyond popularity in choosing bets

WITH all the certificates of candidacy (COCs) now filed, the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas (Laiko) on Saturday, October 12, 2024, called on the faithful to look beyond the popularity of the political aspirants in choosing who to vote for come the May 2025 national and local polls.

In a radio interview, Laiko President Bro. Francisco Xavier Padilla said it is now time for the public to start evaluating their choices of candidates before deciding who to vote for.

"As part of our preparations for the coming elections, we should open our eyes and mind. Let us not be dazzled with artists, social media personalities, and political families," said Padilla.

"Oftentimes, we become blown away with their popularity, and, later on, complain that they are doing nothing," he added.

Instead of only relying on popular bets, he said it would be better to look into their track record, background, and advocacies.

"Let us look at their plans and programs for the Philippines, our district, our city. Let us also assess their track record, whether in public service or on their perosnal capacity," said Padilla.

There were 43,033 individuals who have filed their COCs for national and local posts to run in the forthcoming elections.

Their names shall then undergo screening and evaluation by the Commission on Elections' Law Department before it releases the final list of candidates for the May 2025 polls. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)