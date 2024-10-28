Fake news: PCO says no Luzon-wide class, work suspension on Oct. 28-31

MANILA – The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Sunday belied reports online announcing a Luzon-wide class and work suspension for Oct. 28 to 31.

In a Facebook post, the PCO warned the public against the fake announcement and advised the public to only follow announcements from official government social media channels.

“The Presidential Communications Office and the Office of the Executive Secretary have not issued work and class suspensions for October 28–31, 2024,” the PCO said.

"The public is advised to follow announcements only from official government pages and to check with their respective LGUs (local government units) for suspensions in their localities," it added.

Malacañang earlier suspended government work and classes at all levels in the entire Luzon from Oct. 23 to 25 due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami). (PNA)