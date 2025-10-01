Families affected by severe weather breach 1-M mark

MANILA – Families affected by the recent inclement weather have reached 1,080,389, while the number of reported fatalities is now 37, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said the affected families, equivalent to 4,126,499 persons, are from 8,791 barangays in 16 regions nationwide.

As of Wednesday morning, 22,624 families are being sheltered in 1,123 evacuation centers while another 11,528 are staying elsewhere.

Meanwhile, of the 37 deaths reported, only four are verified so far, all in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the NDRRMC said.

Of the 33 deaths still being validated, 19 are from Region 5 (Bicol Region), eight in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), two in Region 3 (Central Luzon), two in Region 7 (Central Visayas), one in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), and another one in Mimaropa.

Damaged houses were placed at 88,743, of which 72,718 were classified as "partially damaged" and 16,025 as "totally damaged."

The NDRRMC said damage to agriculture and infrastructure was estimated at PHP1.64 billion and PHP1.005 billion, respectively.

The recent severe weather was due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando, and Opong. (PNA)