Family, friends implicate police official in beauty queen’s disappearance

MISS Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon and Police Major Allan de Castro were in a relationship, according to the family and friends of the beauty queen who has remained missing as of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

De Castro has been named one of the suspects in Camilon’s disappearance.

Police investigators said Tuesday, November 14, that they have gathered testimonies from Camilon’s family and friends that may further pin down de Castro and other suspects to the crime.

In a television interview on Tuesday, November 14, Calabarzon Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Unit Police Colonel Jacinto Malinao said that based on the testimonies of Camilon’s sister, mother and friend, de Castro and the beauty queen were allegedly dating.

“Base sa statement ng nanay, ito po ang katatagpuin ni Catherine ‘yung allegedly ‘yung boyfriend niya na si Major Allan de Castro at yan din po ay sinuportahan ng statement ng kapatid ni Catherine na si Chin-chin at kaibigan ng biktima na si Vanessa, the night before and during the day na nawala si Catherine na ito ang katatagpuin niya sa Batangas City,” Malinao said.

(Based on the mother's statement, Catherine was set to meet her alleged boyfriend, Major Allan de Castro, and that was also supported by the statement of Catherine's sister, Chin-chin, and the victim's friend, Vanessa the night before and during the day that Catherine disappeared. They will allegedly meet in Batangas City.)

“Sa exchange of messages ng kaibigan niya, minsan ay nasaktan itong si Catherine at pangalawa, medyo ikinagalit yata na nagsumbong itong si Catherine sa asawa ng suspek natin itong si Major Allan De Castro na sinabihan ng biktima na may babae ito. Pag nalalasing ay nasasaktan itong si Cath; minsan umuwi ito na may pasa. Yun ang nakikitang pinakamalapit na motive what prompted this incident,” he added.

(Based on the exchange of messages with her friend, Catherine was once hurt and secondly, De Castro was a little angry when Camilon reported to the wife of our suspect, Major Allan De Castro, that the policeman had a woman. Cath also gets hurt when he gets drunk; sometimes he came home with a bruise. That was seen as the closest motive to what prompted this incident.)

Malinao said they were able to obtain screenshots of the exchange of messages of De Castro and Camilon, and it will be part of the pieces of evidence against the policeman.

He said De Castro, during his interrogation, denied all the allegations against him.

On Monday, November 13, the police referred the filing of kidnapping and serious illegal detention cases against De Castro, his security aide/driver Jeffrey Magpantay and two John Does over the disappearance of Camilon.

They are also processing the hair strands and blood stains recovered in the vehicle.

The witnesses said they saw three men, including Magpantay, carrying a blooded woman from another vehicle.

They said Magpantay threatened them at gun point.

PNP Highway Patrol Group Calabarzon said they have already talked with the owner of the vehicle that was recovered in Batangas City but he claimed that he sold the car sometime in 2013. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)