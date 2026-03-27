Farmers thank gov’t for income-boosting modern facilities, equipment

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija – About 1.2 million Filipino rice farmers are enjoying higher earnings with the operation of rice processing systems (RPS) and modern farm machinery provided by the government across the country, the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) said on Friday.

In a series of interviews, farmers in Nueva Ecija attested to how they were able to secure a higher buying price for palay (unhusked rice) with the use of the state’s modernized post-harvest facilities.

Sally Rihad, 58, a farmer for 30 years, lauded the government for granting them drying and milling facilities that boosted their profit for the past two years.

“Dati, noong mga ahente lang ang bumibili, nasa PHP14 or PHP15 per kg. (of fresh palay) lang po ‘yun, inaabot pa po ng PHP10 kapag tag-ulan (Before, agents buy palay from us for only PHP14 to PHP15, sometimes even dropping to PHP10 per kg. during the rainy season),” she told the Integrated State Media (ISM).

“Inaabot naman na siya ngayon ng PHP18, PHP19/kg. Sa ngayon, sa kasalukuyan pinakamataas is PHP26, napakalaking tulong po talaga (Now, it’s at PHP18 to PHP19. The highest to date is PHP26. It’s really a big help),” she added.

Nora Angeles, 53, Bantug Agriculture Multipurpose Cooperative general manager, likewise, thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the benefits of the government-provided RPS.

“Maganda po talaga ito sa amin na naibigay ng gobyerno (What the government gave us are truly beneficial). Now that we have the RPS, prices of fresh palay are about PHP22, PHP26, and PHP27/kg. When we buy fresh palay at PHP26 to PHP27, we can sell the dry palay at PHP32, PHP33, and PHP35/kg, depending on the quality and variety,” Angeles said.

Before the provision of the RPS, she said fresh palay is only bought from PHP14/kg. to PHP18/kg., while dry palay is bought for PHP23/kg.

“Binibili po namin ng mas mataas para mas kumita po ang aming miyembro at iyon po ay gagawin naming bigas at ibebenta namin sa iba’t ibang panig ng Pilipinas (We buy palay from our farmer members at a higher price, we mill it and sell the rice across the Philippines),” she said.

For his part, PhilMech Director Dionisio Alvindia said they are expediting the construction and operation of other RPS facilities to reach more Filipino rice producers.

“The total beneficiaries of the PhilMech now, not only for RPS but also the machinery, are around 1.2 million beneficiaries,” he told the ISM.

Overall, more than 8,000 farmer cooperatives have benefited from accessing these modern facilities and equipment.

To date, 64 out of 151 RPS units funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) are fully operational in 40 areas nationwide.

Alvindia said the remaining 87 RPS units will be completed by June.

Besides rice mills and drying facilities, the agency has also been distributing tillers, tractors, seeders, threshers, and irrigation pumps, among others.

This is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the welfare of local food producers while advancing food security and affordability. (PNA)