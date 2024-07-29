Fatalities due to habagat, Butchoy, Carina climb to 36

THE number of fatalities brought about by the effects of the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Cyclone Butchoy and Super Typhoon Carina has increased to 36.

This was revealed on Monday, July 29, 2024, by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Parts of the country have experienced bad weather over the past two weeks due to the three weather systems in the country, the habagat enhanced by Butchoy that affected parts of Mindanao, while the habagat enhanced by Carina submerged various communities in Luzon, particularly the National Capital region (NCR), in flood waters.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said that as of 8 a.m. Monday, of the 36 fatalities, 15 were from NCR, 10 from Calabarzon, four in Zamboanga Peninsula, two each in Central Luzon and Bangsamoro region, and one each in Ilocos, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

It said six individuals were reported injured while three were still missing.

The disaster bureau said a total of 1,240,090 families or 4,553,752 persons in 3,845 barangays in all regions in the country were affected by the effects of the weather systems where 38,292 families or 152,800 persons were displaced.

A total of P3,424,590,652 worth of assistance, including food packs, were provided to the affected population.

The NDRRMC also recorded 29 induced landslides, including that incident in Agoncillo, Batangas that claimed three lives; 302 flooded areas; three collapsed structures; toppled trees and big waves.

Fallen trees, maritime incident, drowning, ground movement and waterspout were also reported.

A total of 105 areas in Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and the entire NCR were placed under a state of calamity due to the effects of habagat.

The agriculture sector incurred P355,604,659.33 worth of losses while the infrastructure got P1,691,792,804. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)